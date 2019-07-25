Prime suspect in judge’s video case seeks pre-arrest bail

One of the prime accused in the ongoing accountability court judge Arshad Malik blackmailing case on Thursday submitted a bail before arrest plea in the court.

Nasir Janjua filed an appeal through his lawyer Raja Rizwan, seeking the bail.

The application filed by the accused claimed all the allegations leveled against Janjua were factually incorrect. The request also demanded that the bail before arrest be approved.

After hearing the preliminary arguments, the high court passed the interim bail and issued a notice to the FIA, ordering not to arrest the accused at the next hearing whereas the IHC also ordered Nasir to submit surety bonds of Rs 200,000 by July 30.

Proceedings on an ongoing case pertaining to alleged coercion and fraud committed by accused Mian Tariq, who is the prime suspect in the video scandal, continued the other day.

The Judicial Magistrate on Thursday heard the case specifically in reference of fraudulent documents allegedly produced by Mian Tariq and his son. The court declared both father and son ‘wanted’.

Mian Tariq has levied blamed on a showroom owner for committing fraud worth Rs 50 million against him on a business deal.

The showroom owner claimed that Mian Tariq had forged papers, making him the sole beneficiary in the deal.

Mian Tariq and his son have been declared wanted and absconding from the court of law after failing to be present in the court during proceedings, despite several summons.

The police were ordered to arrest the individuals and produce them in the court for further inquiry.

On July 22, Mian Tariq, the main suspect who made the purported video of judge Arshad Malik, was sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Tariq was presented before the court of judicial magistrate Shaista Kundi.

The plea of physical remand of the suspect was turned down by the judge.

On July 17, Mian Tariq was arrested by the cyber wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

On July 18, the FIA raided the house of Nasir Butt, located in Dhok Ratta area of Rawalpindi, who is the central character of the video scandal.

Sources said Butt had fled to London after the footage of the judge was shown by PML-N leaders at a press conference. Sources added that younger brother of Nasir Butt, Hafiz Abdullah Butt, was also on the run whereas mobile phones of Nasir Butt in Pakistan and in London were switched off.

Sources further said the FIA was continuously monitoring the house of Nasir Butt and all details of his journeys abroad had been gained.