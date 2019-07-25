Omni Group’s AG Majeed sent to jail on 14-day remand

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir, resuming hearing into the fake bank accounts case, on Thursday sent accused Abdul Ghani Majeed to prison on 14-day judicial remand.

Son of business tycoon Anwar Majeed who has been known to be a close and personal friend of the former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari has been named in the case along with 30 plus others including the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pursuing the case on behalf of the state against the accused pleaded for an extension in the physical remand of Majeed which was struck down and he was given into judicial remand instead.

Wednesday saw three of the accused agreeing to plea a bargain in the fake bank accounts case.

Three accused, namely Khursheed Anwar Jamali, Arif Ali and Asif Mehmood who are currently under arrest have submitted former pleas requesting plea bargains.

Physical remand of all three individuals has been extended until July 31 by the accountability court.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted interim bail to PML-N leader Miftah Ismail until August 1 in LNG case. The court ordered former finance minister to submit surety bonds of Rs 0.5 million.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mian Gull Hassan Aurangzeb and acting Chief justice of IHC Justice Amir Farooq was hearing the petition.

IHC bared NAB from arresting Miftah Ismail. The court also granted bail to ex-MD PSO Shiekh Imran and issued notices to NAB in this regard.

The lawyer of Miftah told the court that NAB issued warrants first and then summoned in the LNG case.

Earlier, former finance minister Miftah Ismail submitted an application for pre-arrest bail at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract case. IHC accepted the plea for hearing.

In his petition, the PML-N leader requested the Islamabad High Court to stop the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him until the investigation is completed. The politician argued that the accountability watchdog has leveled allegations against him when there is ‘not even an iota of any evidence’ of wrongdoing in LNG case.

Miftah named NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal, the investigator and law secretary as respondents in his petition. Arguing that NAB has charged baseless charges against him, the former minister requested the IHC to grant him pre-arrest bail.

NAB has already issued arrest warrants of Miftah Ismail and Sheikh Imranul Haq in the LNG case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N leader has already been granted pre-arrest bail by the Sindh High Court (SHC) for 7 days. His pre-arrest bail given by SHC will end this week.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is already in NAB’s custody in the LNG import contract case.