SC takes notice of 305 appointments on 27 seats in Sindh Health Department

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday took notice of the revelation regarding appointment of 305 people on 27 seats in Sindh Health Department. According to details, Justice Gulzar expressed anger over the provincial government and said that officers were misusing their authorities. The government is appointing people when there is no money in the national exchequer, he added. The court also nullified the decision of Sindh High Court (SHC) and banned these hirings. Meanwhile, the advocate general said that the notification has been annulled after the appointments in the department were proven illegal. Earlier, it was unearthed that fake employees were working at tombs and shrines functioning under Sindh Auqaf department. As per investigation, Auqaf department was alleged of hiring individuals on daily basis and fetching funds in millions from provincial exchequer on the name of 500 regular employees.