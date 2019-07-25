Mohsin Abbas Haider granted interim bail

Actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider was granted interim bail by a sessions court on Wednesday, a day after police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him on behalf of his wife Fatema Sohail, who has accused him of cheating and of domestic violence.

Presided by Additional Sessions Judge Tajammul Shehzad, the Lahore Sessions Court accepted Mohsin Abbas Haider’s petition for interim bail against a bond worth Rs 50,000 and prevented police from arresting him.

Mohsin Abbas, in the court, expressed his wish to be included in the investigation but said he feared that he would be arrested.

The court further directed the Defence Police Station to present a detailed report in this regard and scheduled the next hearing in the case for August 5, 2019.

Moreover, a private TV channel on which Mohsin Abbas Haidar hosted a comedy show had announced late Tuesday on its social media that they had fired the actor over allegations of cheating and domestic violence and distanced themselves from him until he cleared his name and proved his innocence in the court.

A day prior, the Defence police station – albeit after some delay – had filed an FIR, which included charges of threats to kill as well as a breach of trust, but omitted the mention of Haider’s extra-marital affair with another woman in the case.

In her petition, Sohail, Haider’s wife, had alleged that he had an extra-marital affair with a woman, whom he drunkenly brought home with him and whom he took to his bedroom before locking the door behind him.

Proofs of her claim, she had added, were in Karachi’s Defence police station.

However, police, ignoring these allegations from her petition, said all angles would be considered in the investigation.

Prior to this, Raza Safdar Kazmi, the superintendent of police (SP) for Cantt area, had recorded statements of both parties. Sohail had accused Haider of beating, abusing, and assaulting her, and demanding she give him Rs 5 million, which she did by borrowing the sum from her father.

She had further claimed that while his behaviour changed for a few days after she lent him Rs 5 million, he went “out of control” again soon afterwards and demanded she give him another Rs 5 million.

Upon her refusal, she had claimed, he beat her up again and used disgusting language while verbally abusing her. She had also alleged that Haider threatened with a pistol when she told her brother, Muhammad Ali, about the matter.