Syed Noor and Omair Rana part of the film jury for Starzplay Short Film Competition 2019

After the successful launch of Starzplay by Cinepax, the entertainment company has launched Starzplay Short Film Competition (SSFC). In this regard, Starzplay has announced its film jury that will judge the top 10 finalists of the competition. Shortlisted films will be screened at the final event and the winner will be decided by the jury of judges

The film jury consists of experts in film and lifestyle from both the film industry and media. The jury participants are Syed Noor, Omair Rana, Hamza Yousaf, Qazi Akhyar, Saira Agha, Faizan Javed, Sheharyar Rizwan and Momin Ali Munshi.

The impact of the competition has created a global reach and garnered intense local interest, attracting more than 3,000 submissions from all over the world and over 200 entries from within Pakistan making SSFC the biggest film competition of the country. Starzplay Chairman Arif Baig Mohamed said, “SSFC has been our dream since the inception of the company and we have been working on the short-film concept for a while now. Our jury of judges consists of experts in their respective fields. We are also happy to have the members of the media represented in the panel.”

The winner will get an exclusive contract to produce an original web series.

