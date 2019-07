We have an outstanding variety of handmade bedwears which are very rare to find in the rest of the world. Each bed wear item has its own value in terms of its design and finishing. Colourful threads and motifs elegantly presented on a fabric, making it look very attractive and appealing.

‘Rilli’ or ‘Ralli’ are the traditional bedspreads and quilts handmade by women from remote villages of Sindh. The Rilli work comes in three categories of design: patchwork, appliqué and embroidery.