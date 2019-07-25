Humaima speaks up about domestic violence as #MeToo conversation rekindles

Actress Humaima Malik on Wednesday opened up being subjected to abuse and beaten in more than one relationship, amid a much-talked-about conversation on #MeToo and domestic violence that started again after actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife, Fatema Sohail, accused him of cheating and abuse.

On her Instagram story, Malick started her conversation on the topic by asking: “When a woman share her pain her abusive relationship with you people what the first that comes in your mind?”

She explained that “although it has been years”, her experience of abuse and violence “still haunts me”.

She said she was only 19 or 20 years old who could not even share her wounds with her family.

“I am shameful of myself today I didn’t do anything for myself 3 years of abusive marriage, 7 years of another abusive relationship and it repeated again.

The actress spoke of feeling the guilt of staying silent about the abuse and violence she faced at the hand of partners from her prior relationships.

“While I was working making a good life for myself and my entire family I have been threaten, abused and beaten to death not once but many times I am not scared anymore I am now shameful of silence #nomoresilence,” she wrote.

Responding to one of the five Instagram stories Malik posted, Ammara Hikmat, a film producer and the head of a public relations agency, corroborated the actress’ account.

“You are a very brave woman,” Hikmat wrote. “I witnessed it firsthand and I am glad you pulled yourself out of it.”