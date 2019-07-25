Thai PM faces first opposition challenge as he sets out plans

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha faced opposition questions in parliament for the first time on Thursday as the former junta leader set out his government’s plans.Prayuth took power in a 2014 coup, but has stayed on as prime minister after a general election in March held under a system that opposition parties say was engineered to ensure the military kept its hands on power. Prayuth, who as junta leader developed a reputation for being dismissive of anyone who disagreed with him, greeted lawmakers by saying “I always missed you all.”As soon as Prayuth started his introduction, he was challenged by a member of the opposition Pheu Thai party to stick to the 66-page policy document and not to offer extra comment. “OK, I will read that out for you. And you will have to follow along,” he responded.The policy priorities, released in summary on Sunday, include trying to encourage economic growth and developing a medical cannabis industry. The top priority is protecting the monarchy. The most senior figures in the new government are all members of the former junta, but Prayuth needed to build a coalition with 19 other parties to ensure a small majority in the lower house of parliament over those who oppose him.Asked before his parliament appearance if he was nervous, Prayuth said: “No, I’ve stayed for five years already.”