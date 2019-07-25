Pakistan’s Javeria to lead Women’s Global Development Squad

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday named Pakistan’s ace batter Javeria Khan to lead the multi-nation Women’s Global Development Squad (WGDS) that will play six Twenty-20 matches on a tour of England.

The tour also includes two each against ECB Super League teams Southern Vipers and Surrey Stars, said a press release issued here.

The WGDS tour of England is being organised in association with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The two previous WGDS programmes were held in Australia (November 2018) and England (July 2018).