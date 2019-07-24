Margaret Atwood long-listed for the 2019 Booker Prize

The long list for the Booker Prize 2019 has been announced and the best way to describe it would be – exciting and eclectic. However, the 13 novels in the list include books by some familiar authors like Margaret Atwood, it also marks exclusions of other writers like Ian McEwan and Ali Smith. The list includes Atwood’s The Testaments, a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale and Rushdie’s Quichotte, which as the name suggests, has been inspired by Don Quixote and traces the journey of an ageing salesman in love with a TV star. Also on the list is Jeanette Winterson for Frankissstein, a modern-day reinterpretation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein; Max Porter’s Lanny, which is about a boy missing in a commuter town; Bernadine Evaristo’s verse novel Girl, Woman, which gives a compelling picture of experiences of black women; and Deborah Levy’s The Man Who Saw Everything, a novel that experiments and flits with time zones.