Mohsin Abbas Haider fired from ‘Mazaaq Raat’, FIR lodged

Dunya TV has announced its disassociation from singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider – who worked as a DJ in popular programme ‘Mazaaq Raat’ – following a First Information Report (FIR) that was lodged against him for committing domestic violence.

Dunya TV administration took the decision as sentiments of people were hurt after the controversy erupted and voices were raised against domestic abuse from various platforms across the country.

The management released Mohsin Abbas Haider and maintained that the actor-singer will not be a part of ‘Mazaaq Raat’ team until he is proven innocent. The programmes that are being aired including him as the DJ were recorded before the unpleasant incident happened.

Mohsin Abbas has been booked under 406, 506B and the case is registered by his wife – Fatema Sohail – in Police Station Defence C, Lahore. The actor has been charged with hurling life threats and committing dishonesty.

According to the FIR, Mohsin took Rs 5 million from his wife and didn’t give the money back. Furthermore, Fatema Sohail accused that her husband used to torture her after marriage.

In her post on Facebook on July 20, Sohail had alleged her husband of physical violence and claimed that she caught him cheating on November 26, 2018.

The police have directed both parties to submit their mobile record and have started interrogations.

Sohail said on Tuesday she didn’t feel “terrified of Mohsin for the first time that day”.

Sohail, who, too, has worked in the media, spoke to journalists at her residence after meeting Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Kaneez Fatima Chahdar, who had come to discuss the matter of alleged beating.

“At the police station, I was not terrified of Mohsin for the first time today,” Sohail said. “Earlier, I used to be petrified all the time about when the abuse would start suddenly,” she added.

PWPA Chairperson Kaneez Fatima Chahdar assured her that her organisation would provide her all possible assistance in the case. “No matter how powerful the abuser is, we’ll make sure they meet their fate,” the PWPA chair said.