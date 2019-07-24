Mahira is Pakistani showbiz industry’s asset: Zara Noor Abbas

Actress Zara Noor Abbas recently shared her battle with online trollers and people from the media industry who have body shamed her.

Zara Noor Abbas, who is known for her character in drama serial ‘Khamoshi’, spoke to BBC Asian Network about how she has dealt with body shaming.

“There was a point in time when I had to tell myself to stop and make it a point where I have to embrace myself and embrace my flaws – no matter what size I am,” the actress said.

She said she decided her talent would not suffer because of it.

The actress was body shamed and trolled at the start of her career.

Speaking about the backlash she has faced from models when walking the ramp and on Twitter with users commenting that she was trying to be Mahira Khan, Zara Noor said the reason why she was really shamed for a lot of things was because of her body.

“I was body shamed for a very, very long time on social media,” she told the interviewer.

But she blocked it all out.

“If I keep on listening to them, I am going to lose focus,” she said.

Commenting on the comparison made between her and actress Mahira Khan, she said she thinks Khan is an intelligent woman and it was a “great” comparison.

She praised Khan and said she was glad to be compared with her as Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country and an asset to the Pakistani showbiz industry.

When asked if it was problematic that body shaming makes people feel they need to lose weight, Abbas said it is upsetting and traumatic when you undergo surgery or start taking pills or injections to lose weight.

“If you are going out and gymming, that’s fine. But if you are going to let them affect you and stop wearing what you wear, that’s when its negative and concerning,” she said.

The young actor shared her own experience where people advised her to “not wear jeans” or sleeveless because she was “so big”.