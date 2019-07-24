Pakistani! Shoes

Handmade chappals are very much in fashion these days. The funky threads and beads used in the footwear gives it a classy look. These handmade chappals always compliment the hot summer in Pakistan. Khussas are made in many cities of Punjab, such as Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha and Sheikhupura, while they are also made in some parts of Sindh. Peshawari chappals are part of South Asian culture, weddings, Eid and celebrations are taken incomplete without the addition of Peshawari chapppal into the attire. These chappals, at first were made in the city of Peshawar.