Alaphilippe retains Tour lead, Thomas survives third tumble

Caleb Ewan sprinted to his second victory on the Tour de France on Tuesday as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the overall lead after stage 16, where Geraint Thomas fell but finished with all the main contenders.

As France experienced a heatwave defending champion Thomas mis-timed a curb and was left with a gash on his left leg after hitting the tarmac hard on the 177km run around the southern city of Nimes.

After his third fall during this Tour, Team Ineos’ sports director Nicolas Portal said Thomas felt fine.

“He’s OK, he needed another bike. All his left side is a bit messed up but nothing serious,” he said.

“We have to refocus after the rest day,” added Portal.

Thomas remains 1min 35sec behind Alaphilippe in the overall standings, with the following three riders all within 27seconds ahead of three challenging days in the Alps.

He also tumbled after flying over a barrier in the wild atmosphere in Brussels on the opening day, and again on the road to Saint-Etienne on stage eight.

This time the 33-year-old had no problem getting back to the pack on a flat stage with no wind to split the peloton.

The popular 2018 Tour de France champion was sweating at the start line alongside the spectacular stone bullring known as the Arena in downtown Nimes.

“I’m just concentrating on keeping fuelled and hydrated and getting to the end of the race,” he said before embarking.

‘Alps like in Colombia’

Thomas’s teammate the 22-year-old Colombian Egan Bernal, who is fifth 27 seconds behind Thomas but 2min 02sec behind Alaphilippe was a picture of serenity after the race.

“Okay it was hot but it wasn’t so bad,” said Bernal, who has the best under-25’s white jersey.

“I rather like these conditions and to be honest I’m looking forward to the Alps. In terms of altitude it’ll be like in Colombia” he said.