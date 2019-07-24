Sun wins 200 freestyle via DQ, gets shunned on podium

Sun Yang was in the middle of controversy at the world swimming championships again. Only this time, it was not his doing. Sun won the 200-meter freestyle on Tuesday night after Danas Rapsys of Lithuania finished first and got disqualified for an apparent false start. The Chinese star touched second, but got elevated after Rapsys had already celebrated in the pool. Sun appeared surprised, clasping his hands to his face, but quickly sat on the lane rope and raised both arms in the air as a mix of cheers and boos rang out. Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japan took silver. Martin Malyutin of Russia and Duncan Scott of Britain tied for bronze. Once again, Sun got shunned by a competitor on the medals podium. Scott kept his hands behind his back and refused to shake Sun’s hand, standing off on his own while the other medalists joined Sun to pose for photographers. Sun, who served a three-month doping ban in 2014, is being allowed by FINA to compete in Gwangju ahead of a Court for Arbitration in Sport hearing in September that threatens Sun’s career.