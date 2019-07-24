Hafiz Saeed’s judicial remand extended by 14 days

Gujranwala: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended Hafiz Saeed’s judicial remand for 14 more days.

Hafiz Saeed was arrested by CTD on July 17 with the Punjab chief minister’s spokesperson stating that the JuD chief had been charged with gathering funds for banned outfits.

His arrest was hailed by US President Donald Trump who tweeted, “After a ten-year search, the so-called mastermind of the Mumbai terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan.”

After a ten year search, the so-called “mastermind” of the Mumbai Terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan. Great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

Chief of the proscribed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) was earlier sent on a seven-day judicial remand after his arrest by security forces in Gujranwala.

The court has further ordered the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to present a challan at the next hearing.

The JuD leader was reportedly traveling between Gujranwala and Lahore when he was intercepted by Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and arrested.

The CTD had said it had registered cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan against the leadership of banned outfits JuD, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

The move follows pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which last year placed Pakistan on its “grey list” of countries with inadequate controls over money laundering and terrorism financing. The watchdog has given Pakistan till October to improve its efforts against terror financing.

The CTD said a large-scale investigation had been launched into the finances of proscribed organizations JuD, LeT and FIF in connection with the implementation of UN sanctions against these designated entities and persons under the directives of the National Security Committee in its meeting on January 1 this year chaired by PM Imran Khan for implementing the National Action Plan.

