PTI, MQM to resolve issues through talks, says Tareen

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen on Tuesday called on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership to sort bilateral differences. Following a meeting in Karachi, the PTI leader told the media that the two sides had agreed to resolve all their issues through dialogue.

In this regard, he said, the next round of dialogue will be held in Islamabad on July 30. He said that the two sides would take up each and every point of difference between them.

“We have constituted a committee to deal with all allied parties,” Tareen said, adding that he also asked MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to constitute a committee within the party to coordinate with the PTI.

Talking about the issues being faced by Karachi, he said, “We have spent our first year dealing with the mess left by the former governments. Now, we will focus on Karachi.” He further said that the PTI would fulfil all legitimate desires of the MQM regarding the city. “I have held a two-hour-long meeting with our lawmakers from Karachi and we discussed only Karachi.”

Last year, the MQM-Pakistan had won six National Assembly (NA) seats in the July 25 election and inked an agreement with the PTI, promising to extend its support to the latter for the formation of government in the Centre.

In exchange for the MQM-P’s support, the PTI had promised that a special federal package would be announced for Karachi, with an emphasis on the provision of water for its residents.