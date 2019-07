Sir: A news appeared in a local daily that a pregnant woman, Perveen Bibi was killed by her husband Shera and the woman was mother of four children.

Cause of death was very simple, she was unable to work because of pregnancy and husband thrashed her despite the fact she was unable to continue domestic work and needs care and rest. In 21st century, we are still living in stoneage and Sheras are ruling everywhere.

SAIMA HAYAT

Allan Bakht