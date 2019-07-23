Unjustified charges

Sir: I am a resident of Gulshan-e-Lahore Society, which is an independent cooperative housing society with its own arrangement for water supply and sanitation system. Recently, as a result of an unjustified decision by the ex-CJP Saqib Nisar, WASA has imposed a monthly bill of approximately Rs 150,000 on our society alongwith arrears claim of around Rs 1.4 million which has resulted in a sharp rise in our monthly bills payable to the society.

Through this apex forum, I wish to point out that there is absolutely no service provided by WASA to our society but as a result of the decision of ex-CJP, WASA is earning undeserved money which is a burden on the residents of private housing societies. Larger societies have gone to courts and some have got stay orders but smaller societies find it tough to do the same. It is therefore requested that Prime Minister should intervene in the matter in the interest of larger public interest and issue directions to WASA to withdraw this unjustified claim of WASA which is nothing but a Jagga Tax.

TAHIR MAHMOOD NADEEM

Lahore