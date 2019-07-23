US President accepts offer to visit Pakistan: FM Qureshi

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump has accepted the offer to visit Pakistan upon the invitation extended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ddressing a news conference in Washington today, he said the meeting also conveyed commitment to promote peace in South Asia and US President Trump has expressed his facilitation role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said delegation level talks also held between the two countries and Donald Trump said we are going to have a very good relationship with Pakistan.

He said talks between the two countries comprises three meetings and the third meeting was extended in which Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Special Advisor to Prime Minister Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Zulfi Bukhari, Chief of Army Staff and Director General ISI were also present.

Foreign Minister said United States has also endorsed Pakistan’s desire for peace in Afghanistan.

He said Prime Minister has invited President Trump to visit Pakistan and he accepted the invitation.