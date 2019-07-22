Best chance in decades to reset relations with Pakistan: US senator

Leading Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Pakistan House on Monday. Senator Graham chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Senator Graham discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation. The prime minister appreciated Senator Graham’s efforts and support for strengthening Pakistan-US relations.

Prime Minister Khan apprised the Senator of his government’s development and economic priorities. He said Pakistan desires a broad-based relationship with the United States that can safeguard the two countries’ interests and promote a win-win cooperation in areas ranging from economy to trade and investment to energy and education.

The prime minister said Pakistan has paid a high price because of instability in Afghanistan. “Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan and is fully committed to working with the United States in achieving a political settlement in Afghanistan,” he said.

Senator Graham agreed with the prime minister that sustained and high-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States is to the two countries’ mutual advantage. He appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. The senator said the marked improvement in Pakistan’s security environment is a result of its successful counterterrorism operations and efforts to secure the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Later in a tweet, the US senator said, “Tremendous business opportunities exist between Pakistan and the US through a free trade agreement tied to our mutual security interests.” “It is also our best chance in decades to reset the relationship between the US and Pakistan,” he added.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Ambassador Asad M Khan were also present in the meeting.