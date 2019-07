Beijing launches STAR, tech stock market to boost industry

Trading started Monday on a Chinese stock market for high-tech companies that play a key role in official development plans that are straining relations with Washington.

Regulators have approved 25 companies in information technology and other fields seen by leaders as a path to prosperity and global influence for the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Market. The market, modeled on the US-based NASDAQ, reflects the ruling Communist Party’s desire to channel private capital into its development plans. It gives small Chinese investors a chance to buy into tech industries that until now have turned to Wall Street to sell shares.

The STAR Market has no direct link to Beijing’s tariff war with President Donald Trump over US complaints China steals or pressures companies to hand over technology. But it will raise money for industries some American officials see as a competitive threat to US technology leadership. “The new board’s important role is to provide a fundraising channel for China’s scientific and technologic innovation,” said economist Lu Zhengwei at Industrial Bank in Shanghai. China’s stock exchanges in Shanghai and the southern city of Shenzhen were set up in the early 1990s to raise money for state industry. They have expanded to include private enterprises but still are dominated by government-owned companies such as PetroChina Ltd. and China Mobile Ltd.

Companies such as e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com and search operator Baidu.com have raised billions of dollars on Wall Street. But foreign stock sales are inconvenient and expensive for smaller companies. The STAR Market has more lenient standards for profitability and price volatility than the main exchanges. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange launched its own second board, dubbed ChiNext, in 2009 for small, faster-growing companies. Companies that have yet to make a profit can trade on the Shanghai tech board if they spend at least 15 percent of revenue on research and development or have drugs or other technologies in advanced development.