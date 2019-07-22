Sindh govt signs MoU with Kuwaiti firm for launching power projects

The Sindh government and the national company of Kuwait have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to invest in power sector in Sindh.

The Kuwaiti company in collaboration with the provincial government will liaise with all the relevant provincial and federal authorities to get the required approvals for development of the projects.

Under the MoU the Kuwait Company Enertech Holdings would invest in `Waste to Energy projects,’ starting with a 50MW power project at Karachi that is scalable upwards to a mutually agreed capacity as well as in other municipalities of Sindh province that are mutually identified and agreed for implementation.

A wind/solar hybrid power project augmented with gas generation to supply continuous power for Dhabeji Economic Zone, starting with 50MW and scalable upwards. Off-grid micro grids for remote villages in Sindh Province mutually identified and agreed for implementation. Similarly, other projects related to clean energy would also be launched.

Under the MoU, the provincial government and Kuwait’s company to develop strategic partnership in the “Investment Memorandum” to ensure that the projects are developed on fast tract basis. The broad steps to be undertaken are as follows:

Issuance of Letters of Intent for the Projects by the relevant government agency/entity; Identification and procurement of land for the projects for which the Sindh government shall be responsible for providing EnerTech with land suitable for the development for the projects under long term lease agreements in line with provisions of policy of the government in vogue. The EnerTech shall complete all technical studies, including interconnection studies, geo technical & topographical studies, environment impact assessment and feasibility studies.

Under the MoU the Sindh government will have an option to enter into an equity partnership with EnerTech against the land provided for the projects. The provincial government and relevant federal agencies to formulate a security plan in collaboration with EnerTech for the projects and personnel associated therewith.

All individual projects under this Memorandum shall be governed by individual agreements and are subject to the regulatory compliance and the coordination process between the parties. The investment in individual projects may include other possible investment partners, subject to provisions of policy of Sindh government in vogue. EnerTech has appointed Mr. Yasser Malik as its key person who shall coordinate the progress of the projects with the Government of Sindh.

The signing ceremony was performed by Secretary Investment Ahsan Mangi on behalf of the provincial government while Mr Abdullah Al Mutairi, CEO of Enertech Holding Kuwait signed the MoU on behalf of the Kuwait.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The other participants were Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairperson P&D Naheed Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro. From the Kuwaiti company Consul General of Kuwait Mohammad Khalid Abdullah Alkhalidi, Chief executive Enertech Pakistan Yasser Malik and others attended the ceremony.