Selected PM can’t get off his container when abroad: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said selected Prime Minister (PM) can’t get off his container when he’s representing Pakistan in a foreign country.

Pitty even when representing our country abroad Selected PM can’t get of his container. Imran is a ruler not a leader. 🇵🇰 needs a leader who speaks for all Pakistanis not just himself. If government does opposition & opposition does opposition then who’s left to run the country? — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 21, 2019

“Pitty even when representing the country abroad Selected PM can’t get off his container. Imran is a ruler, not a leader,” Bilawal tweeted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is on a three-day visit to the United States and is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at the White House.

According to Bilawal Pakistan was in need of a leader who spoke for all Pakistanis not just himself. “If the government does opposition and opposition does opposition then who is left to run the country?”

Addressing overseas Pakistanis on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said opposition leaders facing corruption cases wanted an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), but he would not rest until his government recovered the looted national wealth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday addressed a big gathering of the Pakistani diaspora at the Capital One Arena in Washington, and said that plunderers of national wealth are desperately seeking NRO, adding that despite the messages even from the outside, he will not let accountability go.