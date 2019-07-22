Court rejects Rana Sanaullah’s petition to get home-cooked food in jail

LAHORE: Judge of a sessions court in Lahore, Qaiser Nazir Butt, rejected Rana Sanaullah’s request on Monday to be provided with home-cooked food in jail.

The sessions court issued a report by the jail officers that the PML-N leader was being provided with healthy meals on a daily basis. They also conducted his health and medical check-ups as were required, and confirmed that he was “in good health”.

Judge Butt directed him to take the matter to the jail superintendent, who he thought would serve as a relevant forum for Sanaullah to take up his request.

Sanaullah’s lawyer, Farhad Ali Shah, announced that his client has a right to request home-cooked food, and that a suspect under investigation is permitted to make this request.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested on July 1 by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). The verdict was announced the next day and demanded that Sanaullah be imprisoned as per the magistrate.

The ANF found 15 kilograms of heroin in the possession of Sanaullah. He was charged under Section 9(c) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act of 1997, the punishment for which ranges from the death penalty, a jail term of 14 years or a lifetime, along with a Rs.1 million fine.