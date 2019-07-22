Amir Khan, Pacquiao showdown unlikely this year

ISLAMABAD: Filipino professional Manny Pacquiao has appeared to rule out a possible showdown with British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan in November, this year.

Pacquiao, 40, recently became the oldest welterweight champion in history by defeating Thurman in a split decision at the MGM Grand.

Khan claimed earlier in the week that he and Pacquiao had both signed up for a fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 8.

But after clinching the 62nd win of his 71-fight professional career against previously-unbeaten American Thurman, Pacquiao said he did not expect to step back into the ring again this year, www.independent.co.uk. reported.