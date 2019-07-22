Decided to reform cricket after World Cup disappointment: PM

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said he had decided to reform cricket and raise a professional team for the next World Cup.

“After the World Cup, I have decided, I am going to reform cricket. Much of disappointment has been faced. Remember my words, Insha Allah, in the next World Cup, we will bring a professional and the best team,” he said while addressing the Pakistani American community here at Capital One Arena.

The prime minister arrived in Washington DC on a three-day visit along with a high-level delegation, on the invitation of US President Donald Trump.