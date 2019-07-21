Mohsin Abbas Haider accused of domestic violence by his wife



LAHORE: Model, actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider has been accused of domestic violence by his wife in a detailed social media post.

The wife of actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider has alleged that her husband physically abused her and is having an extra-marital affair.

In a social media post, Fatema Sohail put pictures of her bruised face and of the FIR she has registered against her husband.

In the post, Fatema alleged that Mohsin Abbas Haider was with another model while she gave birth to their son in May, 2019.

She said that the actor visited her and his son after two days ‘only to take images and gain some publicity’.

“I had enough of verbal & physical abuse. I had enough of Divorce threats! Enough! Proves are attached. Truth Told! Now I will see you in court Mr Mohsin!”