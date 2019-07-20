UK business delegation calls on NA speaker

United Kingdom’s delegation of British-Pakistani businessman and philanthropists currently visiting Pakistan led by Aneel Mussarat called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser at the Parliament House on Saturday.

Former air chief Sohail Aman was also present at the meeting, representing the Rashid Memorial Welfare Trust (RMWT), along with the other senior members. During the meeting, the delegation was apprised of the revolutionary initiative of NA speaker and the RMWT. In the meeting, possible mutual collaboration prospects were discussed at length.

The Pakistan Welfare Towns (PWTs) is an endeavour which seeks to provide state-of-the-art health, education and recreational facilities to the marginalised communities of Pakistan under one roof and is an integrated and all-encompassing social welfare project. The PWTs will cater to the needs of special, street, orphan and abandoned children besides widows, senior citizens, and transgenders to name the few. The said project is the collaboration of government and the leading charity organisation, in which role of the former is of a facilitator.

The Pakistan Welfare Town Rashidabad in Tando Allahyar Sindh is the pilot project of the initiative which is operating successfully. Four other projects in the remaining three provinces are under construction and are set to be completed in the next three years.

The delegation highly appreciated the untiring efforts of all the members of PWTs. Aneel Mussarat and other members from the delegation showed their interest in making their valuable contributions towards the project of being spearheaded by the NA speaker.