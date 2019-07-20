Maisie address criticism and fan theories

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ had its final panel in the Hall H of the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con 2019. The show concluded in May this year. Its final season has launched a wave of criticism and outrage among fans that is still alive as was quite apparent during the panel.

David Benioff and DB Weiss, the architect of the show had, understandably, withdrawn from the panel though earlier they had said they would be present. Many other cast members also did not come.

‘Game of Thrones’ has one of the most passionate fandoms around and the final season has brought out the worst in a huge number of fans. According to Vanity Fair, before the panel even kicked off, Comic-Con Programming Director Eddie Ibrahim unprecedentedly urged the audiences to maintain civility.

When the actors – Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Isaac Hempstead Wright and others – arrived, they found a few stray coffee cups waiting for them on the table. This was a nod to the infamous coffee cup that appeared in the Great Hall of Winterfell and was later edited out by HBO.

Maisie Williams, the actor who played Arya Stark in the show, also opened up on whether her onscreen brother, Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, was helping Arya when he tried to take on undead Viserion during the Battle of Winterfell. Succintly, Arya replied, “No.”

It turns out, Arya taking off the Night King was her own doing, her alone. And Jon Snow was not doing anything special when he was hiding from the blue fire of Viserion. According to AP, Williams was also asked what was her favourite line in the show. She answered, “Not today”

The Varys actor, Conleth Hill, said his favourite line comes from Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister: “I drink and I know things.” Hill also talked about the gameplan of Varys when he decided Daenerys Targaryen was not a person fit to rule Westeros.

Varys confirmed the theories saying that he wanted to poison Dany and install Jon Snow on the Iron Throne.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, also known as Jaime Lannister, spoke on the fan petition to remake Game of Thrones final season. He said while it is okay to dislike a show or its final season, the dislike should not translate into personal attacks on the creators. The said petition has so far 1.6 million signatories. Jacob Anderson was asked where his character, Grey Worm, has gone. He said Grey Worm is off starting a new society with “a Wakanda kind of vibe.”

John Bradley, who played the role of Samwell Tarly, says the new Small Council that the show ended with will be a bit like The Office, with Liam Cunningham saying a spinoff could be called Better Call Davos.