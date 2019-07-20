My look in ‘Judgemental Hai Kya?’ reflects the complexity of my character: Rajkummar Rao

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Judgemental Hai Kya?’ has intrigued the audience with its trailer and teasers.

While a lot has been said about the character traits of Keshav (Rajkummar) and Bobby (Kangana), it is also the look of the actors which has drawn attention.

Kangana Ranaut, who plays a voiceover artist Bobby in the film, has made a statement through her costumes. Her dressing sense is unique and gives a hint as to what kind of a person she is.

Talking about it, Ranaut said in a statement, “My character is very complex. It was not something that was developed overnight, but it required a lot of analysis, research and of course, my own perception of Bobby. We wanted her to look rebellious yet vulnerable, innocent yet dangerous, culpable yet investigative, reclusive and yet a histrionic personality.”

Rajkummar Rao, who has impressed with his many offbeat characters, plays Keshav in ‘Judgemental Hai Kya?’ He is a troubled guy who has multiple shades and can’t be fully trusted. For the first half of the film, he is a guy-next-door who bears a rough and rugged look. In the second half, his character moves to London and he is given a look of a suave and slick man.

“I have two remarkably different looks in the film, one where I play this regular boy next door, living in the bustling city of Mumbai and the other, where I step into this suave gentleman look. The difference in my styling reflects the complexity of my character, at the same time emphasising the normality of his behaviour,” Rao elaborates.

Keeping the essence of both the personalities in mind, stylist Sheetal Sharma has worked closely with director Prakash Kovelamudi to design young and offbeat looks for Kangana and Rajkummar.

“Bobby is very complex. Through her looks, we had to show her conflicting sides. She is crazy, suspicious and different, and all this had to be showcased through her look as well,” said Kovelamudi.

‘Judgemental Hai Kya?’, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Shaailesh R Singh’s Karma Media and Entertainment, releases on Friday.