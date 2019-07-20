Olivia Wilde to direct new holiday comedy for Universal

The director-writer duo of Olivia Wilde and Katie Silberman will be making a holiday comedy for Universal. The studio recently bagged the project after a bidding war with five other production houses, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Wilde will direct the film from a screenplay by Silberman. The duo previously worked on the Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart which released recently to universal acclaim. They will also produce the new film. Wilde is currently starring in the Clint Eastwood-directed The Battle of Richard Jewell. Silberman’s writing credits include films such as Set It Up, Isn’t It Romantic and the upcoming Most Dangerous Game.