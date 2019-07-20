Chief justice’s war on falsehood

From the quick disposal of cases, now Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has made the quality of justice his priority. Putting aside the textbook rules of deciding the cases on the basis of evidence, the chief justice counted false testimony one of the major misstep in the criminal justice system. Ruling no leniency to false eyewitnesses, the chief justice has introduced a regime of strict action against those telling lies, that too after taking oath, in the courtrooms. We are told that so far 15 eyewitnesses of murder cases have been put to trial after being caught committing perjury in courts in different parts of the country. The chief justice said at the Sindh police headquarters on Friday, “Since we decided to take up this challenge, I think till now some 15 eyewitnesses of the murder cases are being tried for committing perjury in the courts of law in different parts of Pakistan.” Not only for false eyewitnesses, the top judge had a strict warning for investigations on hand too. Since a false testimony is done with the active cooperation of investigation officers, the chief justice warned, “The next step will be about those investigating officers who know that the witnesses are false. Why do they put their names in challans as eyewitnesses? They share the responsibility. They will be prosecuted as accomplices and we will not spare them.”

The words of the chief justice should be taken as a last warning by investigation officers. After presenting false testimonies for getting a favourable decision, the investigation officers have eroded public confidence in the justice system. The country has no dearth of able, upright and professional judges who have tried to deliver right decisions despite facing odds like false testimonies and lawyers’ tendency to get the cases lingered on. The chief justice has already addressed the issue of delays by discouraging the culture of adjournments. In fact, he has applied the ‘zero adjournment’ rule in the cases heard by benches he himself is part of. Moreover, the initiation of model courts and e-courts has helped clear the backlog besides lessening financial burden on the litigants as well.

The chief justice’s action against falsehood in courtrooms is a welcome and much-needed step. The justice system, however, will gain more strength if judges and law officers caught jeopardising the delivery of justice also face stern and quick action. Similarly, the law of the land should make the lawyers making the mockery of law and courts an example of themselves. *