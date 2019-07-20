The fear that heralded the Kashmir valley

Samuel Johnson once said about patriotism that it “is the last refuge of the scoundrel”. To begin with, let me get rid of my emotions that cloud my thinking and the power to analyze things empirically; what I believe is literally what others concede to, in evaluating the juggernaut knocked in Kashmir Valley. The Kashmir Valley is like a black hole; whosoever dares to speak the truth is eventually put to rest. The assassination of Shujaat Bukhari stands testimony to the fact that the valley is gripped in constant uncertainty. This uncertainty exists with innumerable episodes that have heralded the valley, the uncertainty of fear, the uncertainty of death, the uncertainty of hunger, the uncertainty of war.

Shortly after the Pulwama attack, the speculations were strong, exacerbating in a randomized fashion. The valley was gripped in an epilogue of fear, which was unknown. The worst part about this is the catalogue of repercussions associated with this unknown fear, which is more debilitating and lucid in nature than ordinary fear. This is an unfamiliar feeling for anyone living elsewhere, but for a common Kashmiri, it is a continuous experience. On the morning of 23 February, I reached college, waiting outside the classroom. The class was yet to commence and my counterparts began to assemble around a focal point- I mean, a gas heater to warm themselves. There was a strange, descending gloom hanging over their faces and they were exchanged fierce dialogues. I approached them asking for the reason for their distress. I got a rebuking reply when they stated. “Don’t you know anything? What kind of world are you living in?“. This aroused my suspicion more profoundly, and I pleaded them to tell me the cause of their increased anxiety. One of them replied, “Article 35a has been eroded”. Another one added, “Hundreds of Jamat-e-Islami leaders and separatist stalwarts have been held overnight.” The varied information surfacing on social networking sites was aggravating to the fear quotient. After receiving this news, my phone instantly started ringing- it was my mother. I sensed fear in her voice, she was hurried with the words, “Son, please come back, the situation is terrible”. I gave her the assurance that I was safe and that she need not worry. Somehow, I managed to convince her.

When classes gave over, I had to go to Kashmir University for some official work. As I left, I could see people overcome with suspicion. The signs and symptoms had already knocked the door; the deployment of additional troops, the notification to the health department regarding covering up essential facilities, the notification to ration stores, to remain vigil and open, and many such measures had been announced. This captivated the minds of the people, bringing about feelings of fear and anxiety. All of a sudden, a video surfaced on social media regarding a scuffle between two forces that further aggravated the notion. The vacating spree in the village close to the borders froze the consciousness of people as if the war has begun.

The strangest part about this was that even the political heavyweights were unknown of what was going on in the valley, and why it was happening. It was a surprise to them just like it was a surprise to a common Kashmiri. These unpleasant surprises tend to coagulate your brain, rendering you deficient of everything. The rumors ionized the environment with such magnitude that gripped the valley in a terrible psychotic syndrome. Attacking the conscience of the people, inducing anxiety and fear in their minds is an advanced war technique. Assaulting the body damages your physique, but setting the echoes of fear ambulates your thinking. Maybe this is because we live in Kashmir, and everything counts as fair here.

The momentarily relief came when Jammu and Kashmir police came up with a statement. They said such developments are going on to review the elections scheduled this year, and the Governor retrieved the same. The day passed, but the following night was a big challenge for Kashmiris, as most were kept awake, although speculations were going from bad to worse. Between all of this, what surprised me the most that during days of chaos, the Internet was scrapped but failed to show any initiatives aiming to unite and placate the people of Kashmir in this period of fear.

I don’t know how many uncertainties are yet to prevail, but past incidents have reflected the soft attitude of people inhabiting this Himalayan region. They didn’t resort to any untoward incident, didn’t assemble or provoke anything. Instead, they kept calm and quiet, desperately waiting for peace to knock their resilience. Kashmir is not just geography; it is not limited by any boundaries. It is beyond borders, and limits, and is an ideology of love, compassion, and sympathy.