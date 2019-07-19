Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sent on 13-day physical remand

An Accountability Court of Islamabad on Friday approved request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), remanded former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi into custody for 13 days.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was presented before the court of Judge Bashir Ahmed a day after he was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He was arrested near Lahore in connection with an inquiry into LNG scandal and shifted to Islamabad on Thursday.

Stringent security measures were taken to avoid any mishap.

The PML-N stalwart is accused of granting tenders of LNG-Terminal to his “blue-eyed individuals” and caused a loss of millions to the national exchequer.