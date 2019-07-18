Children’s Drawing Workshop continues at Alhamra

The fourth day of the 13-day Children’s Drawing Workshop was organised by the Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra Art Museum, Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium. At the workshop, students have learnt different techniques from expert art teachers. Children and their parents have much appreciated the creative and capacity building activities of Alhamra and said that undoubtedly Alhamra Arts Council is taking serious steps to teach our youth different kind of art by arranging drawing, theatre, painting and other workshops. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, Ather Ali Khan said that a creative workshop is a good platform for students to stimulate their extracurricular talents and grow up as creative persons. A good teacher can utilise different strategies to teach difficult subjects by integrating it with arts. This is a better way of enhancing their interest for learning and make them more alive in daily routine activities, he added.