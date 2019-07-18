Bollywood showers Mahira with love after film’s trailer release

Actress Mahira Khan will be seen in her upcoming film ‘Superstar’. The trailer of the film was launched just recently and ever since, lead actors Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf have been receiving praises.

Mahira Khan shared a clip of the trailer on her Instagram and wrote, “Work of pure faith, love, sweat, laughter, tears and a whole lot of wait.. My whole heart, here it is.”

The comments section showed positive comments by not just Pakistani celebrities but Indian celebs too.

Apart from Kubra Khan, Mawra Hocane, Adnan Malik and other Pakistani celebrities, Bollywood film producer and Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor also expressed love and appreciation for Mahira Khan.

Commenting on the video, Rhea Kapoor said, “You too pretty bro,” while Manish Malhothra also sent hearts.

Similarly, Sikh singer Harshdeep Kaur also complimented her, saying, “Most beautiful Mahira.”

Well no doubt, Mahira looks every bit gorgeous in the film trailer.

Superstar is an upcoming romantic drama film, featuring Bilal Ashraf and Mahira Khan in lead roles. The movie, produced by Momina Duraid, is directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin.

The story revolves around two main characters Noor and Sameer. While Noor dreams of making it big in the film industry, Sameer being the son of a superstar, has celebrity status and stardom already handed to him on a silver platter.

Superstar is a journey of these two characters as they cross paths and highlights their struggle to find the true meaning of the word ‘Superstar’ and the price they must pay and the sacrifices they must make to be successful.