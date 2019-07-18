Virat Kohli and Anushka return to India after World Cup exit

Cricketer Virat Kohli returned home from England on Thursday after India’s World Cup exit. He was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with actress wife Anushka Sharma. Twinning in black, the couple was seen navigating their way till their car hand-in-hand as flashbulbs popped incessantly at them.

Actress and producer Anushka Sharma had joined Virat Kohli in London after the first two matches as she was busy with professional commitments in Brussels.

The cameras also spotted Hardik Pandya in Mumbai.

India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals after which they were officially out of the World Cup. The final match was played between New Zealand and England. England won the World Cup after the Super Over drama.

Once home, India will now gear up for their tour to West Indies.

Anushka and Virat married in December 2017 in Italy in an extremely private wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma, last seen in ‘Zero’ with Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, hasn’t announced her next project as of yet.