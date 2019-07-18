Meghan and Prince Harry’s new foundation is called Sussex Royal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are beginning a new chapter as the directors of their own charitable foundation.

It’s been nearly a month since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will be parting ways with the Royal Foundation, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. But it seems like they took no time in establishing their own foundation titled, “Sussex Royal.”

According to documents obtained by E! News, the new parents are officially naming it the “Sussex Royal – The Foundation of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex,” or “Sussex Royal” for short. With the creation of the charity, the Sussex’s are truly creating a brand centered around their titles.

Their business savvy plan is hardly a surprise considering they have PR guru Sara Latham joining them as one of the four directors. The American is currently their Communications Secretary, and formerly worked on robust political campaigns for Democratic candidates like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Natalie Campbell, who formerly worked at the Cambridge’s Royal Foundation, rounds out the group of esteemed directors.

Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Paul Grover – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In a previous statement, Kensington Palace shared that Meghan and Harry’s departure from the organisation was “designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households.”

The statement concluded, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better.”