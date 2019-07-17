ICJ verdict another Feb 27 for India: DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday called the verdict of the International Court of Justice in Kulbhushan Jadhav case a ‘great victory’ for Pakistan.

“This is another February 27 for India … they have got another surprise,” he said, while talking to a private TV channel. “After this decision by the ICJ, India has become a certified state sponsor of terrorism,” he added.

The DG ISPR said the International Court of Justice has accepted Pakistan’s version on Kulbhushan Jadhav and rejected the Indian appeals. He said that India appealed release of Jadhav and the annulment of the sentence given by the military court, but both of his pleas were rejected. Meanwhile, at the same time, the international court has accepted Pakistan’s view that the Jadhav is a serving Indian Navy officer who travelled to Pakistan on fake identity documents, he said, adding that it is a success for Pakistan that its version was accepted in hearings which were convened on a very short notice.

The DG ISPR congratulated the Foreign Office and the legal team for making all-out efforts to plead Pakistan’s viewpoint. “ICJ’s judgment to not release Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is a big victory for Pakistan,” he said, and thanked Almighty Allah for making Pakistani nation and its judiciary system victorious.