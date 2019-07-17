Bilawal pays tribute to Shahnawaz Bhutto on 34th death anniversary

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to Shahnawaz Bhutto on his 34th death anniversary.

In his message, the PPP chairman said that due to leading role of the Bhutto family in making democracy prevail in the country, Shahnawaz Bhutto was martyred under a well-knitted plan. The forces of tyranny and authoritarianism were heavily frightened of Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto’s revolutionary approach and his accelerated popularity among the youth of the country, he said.

He said that the martyrdom of Shahnawaz Bhutto was a perfect case study for the new generation and generations to come to know about the designs and mindset of the forces of authoritarianism, which mercilessly silenced to death those who dared to speak for the people and their democratic rule over the country.

The PPP chairman said that revolutionary approach of Shahnawaz Bhutto, based on the ideology of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, for democratic system only was being continued in full swing even today because the PPP was in the field fighting for people’s democratic country based on the teachings of equality and fraternity of the founder of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Bilawal appealed to the party designees and workers to offer prayers for the departed soul of Shahnawaz Bhutto on the occasion of his 34th death anniversary.