ICJ verdict victory for Pakistan: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had validated Pakistan’s stance in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case.

The rejection of India’s appeal for the spy’s ‘acquittal, release and return’ was a victory for Pakistan, she said while talking to PTV.

Dr Firdous said Kulbhushan Jadhav was in fact the real face of Indian state terrorism, as many Pakistani women and children had become widows and orphans due to his terror activities.

His confessional statement, which he had recorded before a magistrate, had exposed the evil face of India before the world, she added.