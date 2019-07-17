Domestic flights’ fares reduced by Rs 20,000

The domestic flight fares in Pakistan have been reduced by Rs 20,000. According to travel agents, the return ticket of Karachi to Islamabad and Lahore has been lowered to Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, and added that further decline was expected. The aviation sources revealed that the fares were decreased after inclusion of two private airplanes. An Air Blue spokesperson said that two new Airbus A320 had been added to the fleet. The ticket prices were surged after Shaheen Air suspended and Air Blue reduced domestic operations, and passengers had to pay more for domestic flights. On the other hand, plastic luggage-wrapping rates have also been reduced on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan at all airports for domestic as well as international passengers.