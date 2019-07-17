Army rulers strike deal with Sudan protestors

Sudan’s protesters and ruling generals on Wednesday inked a power sharing deal that aims to install a civilian administration, a key demand of demonstrators since president Omar al-Bashir was deposed three months ago.

The move loosens a deadlock that has gripped the country, following months of nationwide mass protests that began against Bashir but then continued after a military council deposed him in a palace coup on April 11.

The deputy chief of the military council General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo — who initialled the deal on behalf of the generals on Wednesday — told AFPthe agreement was a “historic moment” for Sudan.

It has “opened a new and promising era of partnership between the armed forces, RSF (Rapid Support Forces) and leaders of the glorious Sudanese revolution,” Dagalo said after he had put pen to paper.

Alongside his position as deputy of the military council, Dagalo heads the RSF, a feared paramilitary organisation. Ibrahim al-Amin, a key protest leader, confirmed “today, we completed the political declaration”. Intense talks took place through the night over details of the agreement at a luxury hotel on the bank of the Nile river in the capital, an AFP correspondent reported.