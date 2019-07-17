Suspect who made judge Arshad Malik’s video arrested

Islamabad: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the man accused of making a controversial video of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik.

According to FIA sources, Mian Tariq was caught by the authority’s cybercrime wing.

Sources said that the video was traced from Mian Tariq’s house and forensics of the controversial video was already carried out.

Suspect Mian Tariq was trying to flee to Dubai but the FIA caught him, added sources.

The sources said video of the judge has been recovered from Tariq’s possession and sent for forensic test.

Arshad Malik, in his letter to the IHC, alleged he was offered a bribe by Hussain Nawaz. “Nasir Janjua came to meet me and claimed that he had the cash equivalent of Rs 100 million in Euros for me immediately available out of which the Euro equivalent of Rs 20 million was laying in his car parked outside”.

“I was told that Mian Sahib is willing to pay whatever I demand on acquitting him in both references. However, I declined the bribe offered to me while committing remains sticking to merits,” he said in his letter.