Kashmir govt sets up relief camps for flood affectees

MUZAFFARABAD: Relief camps were established by the government of Azad and Jammu Kashmir for the Neelum Valley flood victims on Wednesday. According to the State Disaster Management Authority(SDMA), essentials and bare necessities including food items and clothing have been provided to over 150 families.

The Pakistan Army, and other state agencies such as the SDMA, are working in collaboration to provide help and conduct rescue operations in the area.

The state government has also set up a committee working to provide them with a feasibility report for the reconstruction of damaged areas along with ways of providing rehabilitation to the affectees.