UN ‘deeply concerned’ about new U.S. asylum restrictions

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, is “deeply concerned” about the new rule barring from asylum the majority of people crossing the southern U.S. land border, saying that the “severe” measure will endanger vulnerable people in need of international protection from violence or persecution.

“We understand that the U.S. asylum system is under significant strain. And we are ready to play a constructive role if needed in helping alleviate this strain,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement.