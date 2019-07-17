Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, July 17, 2019


PASSD to establish Khokas, tea shops and newspapers stands on govt owned land

APP

ISLAMABAD: Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division would establish Khokhas, tea shops, newspaper stands, shoe polishing booths on government-owned land to facilitate those below certain poverty line.

According to an official of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, ”The objective of ‘Ehsaas Program’ is to reduce inequality, invest in people, and lift lagging districts.” Adding that program’s premise is grounded in the importance of strengthening institutions, transparency and good governance.

Submit a Comment