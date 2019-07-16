Theatre Walay and the French Embassy to bring classic theatre of 17th century to capital

The French Embassy and famous art group Theatre Walay in collaboration with Total PARCO, Alliance Fran’aise d’Islamabad will stage “The School for Wives,” a theatrical comedy from 1662 at the farm in Bani Gala.

Written by French playwright Moli’re, “The School for Wives” was considered to be one of the finest achievements in French literature.

It was first staged at the Palais Royal Theatre on December 26, 1662.

Theatre Walay, will bring this master piece from 17th Century to life in 21st Century in Islamabad, thousands of miles away from Paris.

The drama will be staged on today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) in Bani Gala with ticket worth Rs 1,000.

Bringing such recreational activity to the city will not only help the entertainment industry but it will also help the dying art of classical theatre in the twin cities.