Hrithik Roshan solves all queries of ‘Super 30’ students in ‘Question Mark’ song

Actor Hrithik Roshan is quite active on social media and often teases promos/stills from his venture. The makers have unveiled a new track titled “Question Mark”. The song beautifully captures the perfect student-teacher bond shown in the film. Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing a teacher on-screen for the very first time. “Question Mark” song has been sung by Roshan himself while the music is composed by Ajay-Atul. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Mrunal Thakur is making her big screen debut with ‘Super 30’opposite Roshan. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar. The film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. The film has an interesting line-up of supporting actors such as Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among various others. ‘Super 30’ is directed by ‘Queen’ fame filmmaker Vikas Bahl.